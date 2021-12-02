Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

NYSE:O opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

