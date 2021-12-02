Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 15,321 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,118 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 15,321 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Fossil Group worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fossil Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,882 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $564.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

