Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,825 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 543,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 135,323 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

