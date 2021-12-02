PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.94

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 18601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

