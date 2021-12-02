Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $528.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $506.87 and a 200 day moving average of $435.08. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $290.05 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

