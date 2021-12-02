Paltalk (PALT) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Paltalk (OTCMKTS: PALT) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paltalk to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Paltalk alerts:

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paltalk and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paltalk Competitors 1201 6034 11266 322 2.57

Paltalk presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.91%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.05%. Given Paltalk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 13.69% 12.61% 9.73% Paltalk Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paltalk and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million $1.37 million 12.18 Paltalk Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.72

Paltalk’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk’s rivals have a beta of 2.95, indicating that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paltalk beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.