Panda Yield Price Down 5.6% This Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $19,510.64 and $800.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00236325 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

