Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $784.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,653 shares of company stock worth $5,704,145. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.