Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,149 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.