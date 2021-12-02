Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 72.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $6,912,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,657 shares of company stock worth $16,902,418. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

