Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $205,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

