Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FAF opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

