Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 7,748 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

