Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,126 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

