Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HOKCY opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

