Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CVR Energy worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.82. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

