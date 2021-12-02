Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,281,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 57.2% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 218,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,398 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.