Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.87

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 2219220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 306,434 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 274,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 104,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

