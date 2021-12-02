Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRRWF stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Park Lawn has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

