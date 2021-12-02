Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,161.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRRWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of Park Lawn stock remained flat at $$32.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 684. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

