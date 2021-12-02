Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKOH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,885. The company has a market capitalization of $265.86 million, a P/E ratio of -149.54 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently -384.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

