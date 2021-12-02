Parkgene One Day Volume Tops $5,854.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Parkgene coin can now be purchased for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 2,493,044.4% against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00235459 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00086415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.