Particl Market Cap Tops $24.06 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $1,164.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.71 or 0.00756317 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,733,795 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

