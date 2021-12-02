PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) CEO Sells $14,602.46 in Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) CEO Antonino Ciappina sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $14,602.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Antonino Ciappina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Antonino Ciappina sold 1,983 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $4,898.01.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Antonino Ciappina sold 1,321 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $3,355.34.

On Monday, November 22nd, Antonino Ciappina sold 2,488 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $6,618.08.

ID stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22. PARTS iD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ID shares. DA Davidson downgraded PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ID. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 57.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the second quarter valued at $131,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

