Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of Party City Holdco worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $87,580 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

