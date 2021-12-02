Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Up 68.3% in November

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSYTF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PSYTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

