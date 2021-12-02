Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$874.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.94.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

