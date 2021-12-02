Patrick Weiss Sells 2,801 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 611.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after acquiring an additional 275,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

