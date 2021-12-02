Paul D. Kanneman Sells 5,785 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 115.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 61,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 529.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

