Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.13

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 882903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Get Paya alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $813.24 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Paya by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paya by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 772,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.