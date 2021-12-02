PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 296,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.36.
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
