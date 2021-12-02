PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 296,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

