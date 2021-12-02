Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.22

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 109214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.