Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.22

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 109214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.
PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.45.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.