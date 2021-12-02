Pennon Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 11.70 (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,188 ($15.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.08).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

