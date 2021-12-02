PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSI. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PFSI stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. 1,003,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

