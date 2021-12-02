Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.02 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.34 or 0.07932664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,470.87 or 1.00320377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.