Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

