Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,442 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,595 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
