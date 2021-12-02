Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,442 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,595 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

