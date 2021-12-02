PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $552.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

