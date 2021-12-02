Pflug Koory LLC Buys 14,402 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 648.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 69,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

