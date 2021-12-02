Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.51. 234,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,650,455. The company has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

