Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.87. 58,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303,350. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

