Pflug Koory LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 55,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.92. 33,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

