Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

