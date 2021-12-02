Pflug Koory LLC Sells 269 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $138.22. 103,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46. The company has a market cap of $385.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock valued at $781,409,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

