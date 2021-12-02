Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $116.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.30.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.87 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.