Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $116.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.30.
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.87 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
