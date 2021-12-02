Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.64 Average PT from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PING. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 427,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PING traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 64,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,058. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

