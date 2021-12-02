Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE:PING opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

