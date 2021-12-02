Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 714 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

MA opened at $306.28 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.