Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.49 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

