Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.67 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 8,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Express by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

